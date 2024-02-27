Amelia Bell joins ELLE
ELLE UK has appointed Amelia Bell as senior site beauty editor.
Amelia was previously a freelance beauty editor with bylines in Harrods, Harper’s Bazaar, Refinery29, and more. She also previously worked as acting beauty editor at Women’s Health.
In her new role at ELLE, Amelia will develop the brand’s online beauty strategy. She will write, edit, and commission beauty content, oversee digital beauty franchises, and represent ELLE as an ambassador.
