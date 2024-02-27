 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Amelia Bell joins ELLE

Elle
By Martina Losi
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ELLE UK has appointed Amelia Bell as senior site beauty editor.

Amelia was previously a freelance beauty editor with bylines in Harrods, Harper’s Bazaar, Refinery29, and more. She also previously worked as acting beauty editor at Women’s Health.

In her new role at ELLE, Amelia will develop the brand’s online beauty strategy. She will write, edit, and commission beauty content, oversee digital beauty franchises, and represent ELLE as an ambassador.

Amelia Bell ELLE UK

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Amelia Bell
  • ELLE
    45 contacts
  • Harper's Bazaar
    47 contacts
  • Harrods
    17 contacts
  • Refinery29
    16 contacts
  • Women's Health (UK)
    32 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login