 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Freelance update: Amelia Bell

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Women’s Health acting beauty editor Amelia Bell has left the title to go freelance.

Amelia writes about beauty, health and wellness and is available for commissions, day shifts and copywriting. She can be contacted via ameliaflorence.bell@gmail.com.

Amelia Bell Freelance Journalist Women's Health

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Amelia Bell
  • Freelance Journalists
    9114 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login