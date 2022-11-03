Freelance update: Amelia Bell
Women’s Health acting beauty editor Amelia Bell has left the title to go freelance.
Amelia writes about beauty, health and wellness and is available for commissions, day shifts and copywriting. She can be contacted via ameliaflorence.bell@gmail.com.
