News / Consumer

Freelance update: Olivia Perl

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Boots Health & Beauty writer Olivia Perl left the title on 5 June to go freelance.

Olivia writes about beauty, fashion and lifestyle and her books are open for shifts and commissions across written, social and copywriting projects.

She is interested in news, info, launches and events across all of those areas and can be contacted via oliviaaliceperl@gmail.com.

Boots Health & Beauty Freelance Journalist Olivia Perl

