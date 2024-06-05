Freelance update: Olivia Perl
Boots Health & Beauty writer Olivia Perl left the title on 5 June to go freelance.
Olivia writes about beauty, fashion and lifestyle and her books are open for shifts and commissions across written, social and copywriting projects.
She is interested in news, info, launches and events across all of those areas and can be contacted via oliviaaliceperl@gmail.com.
Recent news related to Boots Health & Beauty or Freelance Journalists
Recent news related to Olivia Perl
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Olivia Perl
-
Boots Health & Beauty
3 contacts
-
Freelance Journalists
8783 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story