 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Freelance update: Nessa Humayun

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Hunger Magazine editorial lead Nessa Humayun has left the title to go freelance.

Nessa writes about fashion, beauty, music, luxury lifestyle and food as a journalist and editor. She can be contacted via nessahumayun@gmail.com.

 

Freelance Journalist Nessa Humayun

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Nessa Humayun
  • Freelance Journalists
    8788 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login