Freelance update: Nessa Humayun
Hunger Magazine editorial lead Nessa Humayun has left the title to go freelance.
Nessa writes about fashion, beauty, music, luxury lifestyle and food as a journalist and editor. She can be contacted via nessahumayun@gmail.com.
