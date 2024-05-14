Freelance update: Jayne Cherrington-Cook
Saga Exceptional senior editor Jayne Cherrington-Cook has left the title to go freelance.
Jayne is available for any commissions, but her specialities are tech (particularly home tech), fashion, parenting and general lifestyle.
She can be contacted via jaynecherringtoncook@gmail.com.
