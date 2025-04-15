Freelance update: Sarah Finnan
IMAGE deputy digital editor Sarah Finnan has left the title to go freelance.
Sarah focuses on fashion/beauty, features, travel, culture and lifestyle while freelancing. She can be contacted via sar.finnan@gmail.com.
