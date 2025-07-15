 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Freelance update: Heather Steele

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Heather Steele, managing lifestyle director at fashion and lifestyle platform SheerLuxe, has gone freelance.

Heather will be staying on at SheerLuxe and SLMan as a contributing editor writing three pieces a week, in addition to working with other titles. She is now available for commissions as a writer, editor, project manager or creative brain across restaurants, food and drink, travel and culture.

Heather’s Substack ‘Crisp Packet’ will launch 1st August, covering recommendations across travel, TV, restaurants, bars, books, fashion, food, interiors and lifestyle.

