Freelance update: Heather Steele

Heather Steele, managing lifestyle director at fashion and lifestyle platform SheerLuxe, has gone freelance.

Heather will be staying on at SheerLuxe and SLMan as a contributing editor writing three pieces a week, in addition to working with other titles. She is now available for commissions as a writer, editor, project manager or creative brain across restaurants, food and drink, travel and culture.

Heather’s Substack ‘Crisp Packet’ will launch 1st August, covering recommendations across travel, TV, restaurants, bars, books, fashion, food, interiors and lifestyle.