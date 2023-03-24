 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jayne Cherrington joins Saga Exceptional

Saga Exceptional
By Amy Wilson
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Saga Exceptional has appointed Jayne Cherrington as senior editor for home tech. Jayne was previously a freelance journalist writing for publications such as Woman & Home and GoodTo. She will be focusing on all home tech, from kitchen appliances to TV and audio.

 

