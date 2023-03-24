Jayne Cherrington joins Saga Exceptional
Saga Exceptional has appointed Jayne Cherrington as senior editor for home tech. Jayne was previously a freelance journalist writing for publications such as Woman & Home and GoodTo. She will be focusing on all home tech, from kitchen appliances to TV and audio.
