News / Consumer

Promotion for Becky Joiner-O’Riordan at Future plc

Future
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Becky Joiner-O’Riordan has been promoted from Senior Fashion Stylist & Writer to Deputy Fashion Editor at Future plc’s women’s lifestyle titles Chat, Woman Magazine, woman&home, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly, and Feel Good You.

Becky Joiner O'Riordan Chat Feel Good You Woman Magazine Woman's Own Woman's Weekly Woman&Home

