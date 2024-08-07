Promotion for Becky Joiner-O’Riordan at Future plc
Becky Joiner-O’Riordan has been promoted from Senior Fashion Stylist & Writer to Deputy Fashion Editor at Future plc’s women’s lifestyle titles Chat, Woman Magazine, woman&home, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly, and Feel Good You.
