Stephen Leng joins Future plc from Bauer Media
Stephen Leng, previously content editor/royal editor at Bauer Media, has been appointed group celebrity director at Future plc, where he will be working across Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman&Home, and Woman’s Weekly.
Stephen will be overseeing celebrity content and is looking for relevant news stories, interviews and events for all of these titles.
