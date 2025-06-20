 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Stephen Leng joins Future plc from Bauer Media

Future
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Stephen Leng, previously content editor/royal editor at Bauer Media, has been appointed group celebrity director at Future plc, where he will be working across Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman&Home, and Woman’s Weekly.

Stephen will be overseeing celebrity content and is looking for relevant news stories, interviews and events for all of these titles.

Stephen Leng Woman Woman's Own Woman's Weekly Woman&Home

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Stephen Leng
  • woman & home
    43 contacts
  • Woman's Own
    31 contacts
  • Woman's Weekly
    34 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login