Laura Hill joins Future plc

Future
By Sarah Acheampong
22 hours ago
Future plc has appointed Laura Hill as affiliates content manager, working across Who What Wear, marie claire and woman & home. Laura was previously the homes & lifestyle ecommerce editor at House Beautiful and Country Living.

