Laura Hill joins Future plc
Future plc has appointed Laura Hill as affiliates content manager, working across Who What Wear, marie claire and woman & home. Laura was previously the homes & lifestyle ecommerce editor at House Beautiful and Country Living.
Recent news related to Country Living, House Beautiful, marie claire, Who What Wear UK or woman & home
Recent news related to Laura Hill
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Laura Hill
-
Country Living
23 contacts
-
House Beautiful
20 contacts
-
marie claire
21 contacts
-
Who What Wear UK
23 contacts
-
woman & home
45 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story