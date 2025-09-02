Promotion for Nessa Humayun at Marie Claire
Marie Claire has promoted Nessa Humayun to beauty editor. Nessa will be covering all things beauty, from product-must haves to long-reads about the industry. She is especially interested in covering the intersection between women’s health and the beauty industry.
