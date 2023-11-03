Promotion for Ally Head at Marie Claire UK
Marie Claire UK has promoted Ally Head to senior health, sustainability and relationships editor. Ally will continue to look after key campaigns, events, strategy, content and commissioning across the health, sustainability and relationship sections on site. She can be found on Instagram @AllyyHead and X (formerly Twitter) @AllyHead.
Recent news related to Marieclaire.co.uk
Recent news related to Ally Head
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ally Head
-
Marieclaire.co.uk
19 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story