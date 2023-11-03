 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Promotion for Ally Head at Marie Claire UK

Marie Claire
By Amy Wilson
57 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

Marie Claire UK has promoted Ally Head to senior health, sustainability and relationships editor. Ally will continue to look after key campaigns, events, strategy, content and commissioning across the health, sustainability and relationship sections on site. She can be found on Instagram @AllyyHead and X (formerly Twitter) @AllyHead.

Ally Head Marie Claire UK

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ally Head
  • Marieclaire.co.uk
    19 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login