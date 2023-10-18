 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Editorial updates for Katie Thomas and Shannon Lawlor at Marie Claire UK

Marie Claire
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Marie Claire UK has confirmed the following updates within the editorial team.

Senior beauty editor Katie Thomas has returned from leave to resume her role. She will continue to oversee evergreen content, the Marie Claire Beauty Awards and will continue to work on the SkinCERT franchise.

Former acting senior beauty editor Shannon Lawlor has been appointed executive beauty editor. She will oversee trending, topical and fragrance content as well as branded content and The Scent franchise.

Both Katie and Shannon will manage Marie Claire’s Beauty Desk Drop franchise and would like to hear about project launches, initiatives, exclusives and events across all areas of beauty.

Katie Thomas Marie Claire UK Shannon Lawlor

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Katie Thomas
  • Shannon Lawlor
  • Marieclaire.co.uk
    19 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login