Editorial updates for Katie Thomas and Shannon Lawlor at Marie Claire UK

Marie Claire UK has confirmed the following updates within the editorial team.

Senior beauty editor Katie Thomas has returned from leave to resume her role. She will continue to oversee evergreen content, the Marie Claire Beauty Awards and will continue to work on the SkinCERT franchise.

Former acting senior beauty editor Shannon Lawlor has been appointed executive beauty editor. She will oversee trending, topical and fragrance content as well as branded content and The Scent franchise.

Both Katie and Shannon will manage Marie Claire’s Beauty Desk Drop franchise and would like to hear about project launches, initiatives, exclusives and events across all areas of beauty.