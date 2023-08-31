 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Valeza Bakolli joins Marie Claire from BuzzFeed

Marie Claire
By Amy Wilson
14 hours ago
Marie Claire UK has appointed Valeza Bakolli as junior shopping editor. She will be covering shoppable content in the fashion, beauty and health/wellness areas and is currently taking pitches for beauty advent calendars. Valeza was previously senior affiliate writer – development lead at BuzzFeed where she worked for four years.

