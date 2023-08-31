Valeza Bakolli joins Marie Claire from BuzzFeed
Marie Claire UK has appointed Valeza Bakolli as junior shopping editor. She will be covering shoppable content in the fashion, beauty and health/wellness areas and is currently taking pitches for beauty advent calendars. Valeza was previously senior affiliate writer – development lead at BuzzFeed where she worked for four years.
