Tobi Akingbade to join BuzzFeed UK as manager, publishing

BuzzFeed
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
BuzzFeed Inc has appointed Tobi Akingbade as manager, publishing for BuzzFeed UK, starting 16 January. Tobi was previously social editor for JOE Media and prior to that worked as the social editor for Ladbible Group‘s Tyla. She has also worked as a reporter and multi-media journalist for Metro.co.uk, Evening Standard, The Independent and LBC. Tobi can be found tweeting at TobiRachel_.

