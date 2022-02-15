Tobi Akingbade takes up social editor role at JOE.co.uk
JOE Media has a has appointed Tobi Akingbade as social editor for JOE.co.uk.
Tobi was previously social editor for Ladbible Group‘s Tyla. Prior to that she has worked as a reporter and multi-media journalist for The Independent, Evening Standard, LBC, NME and Metro.co.uk.
