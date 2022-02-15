 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Tobi Akingbade takes up social editor role at JOE.co.uk

JOE
By Andrew Strutt
10 hours ago
JOE Media has a has appointed Tobi Akingbade as social editor for JOE.co.uk.

Tobi was previously social editor for Ladbible Group‘s Tyla. Prior to that she has worked as a reporter and multi-media journalist for The Independent, Evening Standard, LBC, NME and Metro.co.uk.

