Madison Burgess joins Tyla from MailOnline
Tyla has appointed Madison Burgess as a journalist. Madison will be covering subjects such as lifestyle, pop culture, entertainment, and health for the online outlet.
Madison joins on from her junior showbiz reporter role at MailOnline.
