Kevin Adjei-Darko joins MailOnline as Senior Foreign News Reporter
DMG Media has appointed Kevin Adjei-Darko as a senior foreign news reporter at MailOnline, where he covers world news and international affairs, and specialises in human interest stories. Prior to this, he was a features writer at The Sun.
