News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Kevin Adjei-Darko joins MailOnline as Senior Foreign News Reporter

Mail Online
By Siergiej Miloczkin
6 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
DMG Media has appointed Kevin Adjei-Darko as a senior foreign news reporter at MailOnline, where he covers world news and international affairs, and specialises in human interest stories. Prior to this, he was a features writer at The Sun.

