Alex Mason Promoted To UK Site Video Editor At Daily Mail
Daily Mail (Online) has promoted Alex Mason to UK site video editor. In this role Alex is responsible for overseeing video output and content at the Daily Mail.
Alex was previously assistant video editor at the DailyMail.com.
