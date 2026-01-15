 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Patrick Harrington moves from The Sun to the Daily Mail

Daily Mail
By Amy Wilson
20 hours ago
Daily Mail has appointed Patrick Harrington as UK news reporter. Patrick was previously foreign news reporter at The Sun and has also worked as a freelance journalist at The Times.

