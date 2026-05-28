Role change for James Flanders at The Sun
The Sun has appointed James Flanders as business affairs editor. James will be supporting the Sun Money team to help drive business and consumer affairs coverage across all Sun platforms, as well as edit the Sun Money Daily page in print Tuesday – Saturday.
James was previously chief consumer reporter at The Sun and can be contacted at james.flanders@thesun.co.uk.
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