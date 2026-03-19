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News / Consumer

Freelance update: Charlotte Oliver

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Sun‘s feature writer Charlotte Oliver has left the title to go freelance.

Charlotte covers news, comment and analysis on all things showbiz and entertainment, lifestyle, arts and culture and mental health. She can be contacted via charlotteoliverfreelance@gmail.com.

Charlotte Oliver The Sun. Freelance Journalists

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