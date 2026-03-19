Freelance update: Charlotte Oliver
The Sun‘s feature writer Charlotte Oliver has left the title to go freelance.
Charlotte covers news, comment and analysis on all things showbiz and entertainment, lifestyle, arts and culture and mental health. She can be contacted via charlotteoliverfreelance@gmail.com.
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