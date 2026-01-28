Bridie Pearson-Jones joins The Sun
The Sun has appointed Bridie Pearson as assistant editor. Bridie is a former Editor of the Daily Mail Online’s Femail. She is interested in receiving editorial on real life stories and talking points for the Sun Club – the website’s paywalled content.
