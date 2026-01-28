 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News

Bridie Pearson-Jones joins The Sun

The Sun
By Seamus Hasson
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
The Sun has appointed Bridie Pearson as assistant editor. Bridie is a former Editor of the Daily Mail Online’s Femail. She is interested in receiving editorial on real life stories and talking points for the Sun Club – the website’s paywalled content.

