Alice Grahns becomes Money Editor (Special Projects) at The Sun
The Sun has appointed Alice Grahns as money editor (special projects), leading high-impact editorial campaigns, commercial growth, and video strategy. Alice previously served as consumer editor on the News UK National press title.
Recent news related to The Sun
Recent news related to Alice Grahns
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Alice Grahns
-
The Sun
268 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story