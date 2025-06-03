Alice Grahns returns from leave to The Sun
The Sun‘s consumer editor Alice Gråhns has returned from leave. She covers consumer affairs, personal finance, retail and shopping, and cost of living, including bills. Alice is open for relevant stories and tips.
