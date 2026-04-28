Promotion for Martina Bet at The Sun
The Sun has promoted Martina Bet to chief political correspondent. Previously political correspondent since November 2023, Martina will continue to cover Westminster politics and deliver breaking news, exclusives and analysis.
Recent news related to The Sun
Recent news related to Martina Bet
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