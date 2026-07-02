Promotion for Neelam Appadoo at The Sun
The Sun has promoted Neelam Appadoo from senior audience editor to deputy trends news editor. In this role, Neelam will be producing and overseeing digital editorial content across news, lifestyle, consumer and specialist topics, while helping to lead a team of writers.
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Neelam Appadoo
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