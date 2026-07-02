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News / National and Regional Press

Promotion for Neelam Appadoo at The Sun

The Sun
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Sun has promoted Neelam Appadoo from senior audience editor to deputy trends news editor. In this role, Neelam will be producing and overseeing digital editorial content across news, lifestyle, consumer and specialist topics, while helping to lead a team of writers.

Neelam Appadoo The Sun

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