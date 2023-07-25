Freelance update: Charlotte Oliver
Hearst UK senior celebrity writer Charlotte Oliver has left the publisher to go freelance.
Charlotte writes about all things entertainment and showbiz, but will also be expanding into lifestyle, health and wellness, and arts and culture too. She is also available for magazine and newspaper shifts.
She can be contacted via charlotteoliverfreelance@
