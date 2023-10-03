 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Freelance update: James Frew

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Fit&Well and Coach Magazine fitness editor James Frew has left the titles to go freelance.

James writes about consumer technology (reviews, privacy, and feature guides), sustainability and health & fitness. He can be contacted via james@potsjots.com.

Coach Magazine Fit&Well Freelance Journalist James Frew

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • James Frew
  • Coach
    6 contacts
  • Freelance Journalists
    9149 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login