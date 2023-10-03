Freelance update: James Frew
Fit&Well and Coach Magazine fitness editor James Frew has left the titles to go freelance.
James writes about consumer technology (reviews, privacy, and feature guides), sustainability and health & fitness. He can be contacted via james@potsjots.com.
Recent news related to Coach or Freelance Journalists
Recent news related to James Frew
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
James Frew
-
Coach
6 contacts
-
Freelance Journalists
9149 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story