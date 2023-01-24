 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for James Frew at Fit&Well and Coach Magazine

fit & well
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Fit&Well and Coach Magazine have appointed James Frew as fitness editor. He will focus on commissioning health and fitness features, buying guides, reviews, and first-person stories for both brands.

James previously served as staff writer at Fit&Well.

Coach Magazine Fit&Well

