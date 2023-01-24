Role change for James Frew at Fit&Well and Coach Magazine
Fit&Well and Coach Magazine have appointed James Frew as fitness editor. He will focus on commissioning health and fitness features, buying guides, reviews, and first-person stories for both brands.
James previously served as staff writer at Fit&Well.
