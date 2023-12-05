Jessica Downey joins Tom’s Guide as fitness writer
Tom’s Guide has appointed Jessica Downey as fitness writer. She will focus on providing guidance and ideas on buying fitness equipment as well as exercise and workout advice. Jessica was previously staff writer at fit&well.
