News / Consumer

Jessica Downey joins Tom’s Guide as fitness writer

Tom's Guide
By Amy Wilson
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Tom’s Guide has appointed Jessica Downey as fitness writer. She will focus on providing guidance and ideas on buying fitness equipment as well as exercise and workout advice.  Jessica was previously staff writer at fit&well.

Jessica Downy Tom's Guide

