Nikita Achanta joins Tom’s Guide as staff writer, Reviews
Tom’s Guide has appointed Nikita Achanta as staff writer, covering reviews.
Nikita joined in April and previously worked as a senior sub-editor for Future. She also contributed to Motor Sport as a freelance writer.
Nikita will test and review technology, from keyboards, to gaming devices and earphones. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @AchantaNikita.
