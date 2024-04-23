 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Nikita Achanta joins Tom’s Guide as staff writer, Reviews

Tom's Guide
By Martina Losi
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Tom’s Guide has appointed Nikita Achanta as staff writer, covering reviews.

Nikita joined in April and previously worked as a senior sub-editor for Future. She also contributed to Motor Sport as a freelance writer.

Nikita will test and review technology, from keyboards, to gaming devices and earphones. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @AchantaNikita.

