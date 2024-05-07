Nick Harris-Fry joins Tom’s Guide as senior writer
Tom’s Guide has appointed Nick Harris-Fry as a senior writer. Working as part of the fitness team, Nick writes about a range of health and fitness topics, with a focus on running. He covers products such as shoes, watches, treadmills and headphones, and also writes workouts for the site.
