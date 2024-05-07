 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Nick Harris-Fry joins Tom’s Guide as senior writer

Tom's Guide
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Tom’s Guide has appointed Nick Harris-Fry as a senior writer. Working as part of the fitness team, Nick writes about a range of health and fitness topics, with a focus on running. He covers products such as shoes, watches, treadmills and headphones, and also writes workouts for the site.

Nick Harris-Fry Tom's Guide

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Nick Harris-Fry
  • Tom's Guide
    17 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login