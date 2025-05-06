Promotion for Millie Fender at Tom’s Guide
Tom’s Guide has promoted Millie Fender from senior homes editor to managing editor, homes.
Millie covers home and garden and would like to hear from smart home and home appliance brands, and experts in the homes and interiors market, including product releases and trends.
