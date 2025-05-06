 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Millie Fender at Tom’s Guide

Tom's Guide
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
Tom’s Guide has promoted Millie Fender from senior homes editor to managing editor, homes.

Millie covers home and garden and would like to hear from smart home and home appliance brands, and experts in the homes and interiors market, including product releases and trends.

Millie Fender Tom's Guide

