Sam Hopes Named As Fitness Editor At Tom’s Guide
Tom’s Guide has promoted Sam Hopes from senior fitness journalist to fitness editor. Sam works closely with the senior/managing editor on workout content and health campaigns. As a trainer, Sam focuses on first-hand experience of training clients and shares health tips and tricks with the audience from a holistic health perspective.
