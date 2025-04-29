 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sam Hopes Named As Fitness Editor At Tom’s Guide

Tom's Guide
By Christina Pirilla
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Tom’s Guide has promoted Sam Hopes from senior fitness journalist to fitness editor. Sam works closely with the senior/managing editor on workout content and health campaigns. As a trainer, Sam focuses on first-hand experience of training clients and shares health tips and tricks with the audience from a holistic health perspective.

