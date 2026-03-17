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Jessica Downey joins TechRadar from Tom’s Guide

TechRadar
By Amy Wilson
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

TechRadar has appointed Jessica Downey as buying guide editor.

In this role, Jessica will work on expert led guides to help readers find the best products across health, fitness and lifestyle tech. She specialises in fitness tech and wearables, and is experienced in testing gadgets, apps and recovery tools designed to support a more active and healthy lifestyle. She will also cover some home gadgets too.

Jessica was previously a senior writer at Tom’s Guide.

Jessica Downey TechRadar

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