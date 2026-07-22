Freelance update: Richard Priday
Tom’s Guide buying guide editor Richard Priday has left his role after seven years to go freelance.
Richard has extensive experience testing devices and advising on which gadgets to buy and how to use them most effectively. He has written for Tom’s Guide, TechRadar, Creative Blog, WIRED and The Register.
Recent news related to Creative blog, The Register, Tom's Guide or Wired (Online)
Recent news related to Richard Priday
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Richard Priday
-
Creative blog
1 contacts
-
The Register
10 contacts
-
Tom's Guide
20 contacts
-
Wired (Online)
6 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story