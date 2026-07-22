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News / Finance and Tech

Freelance update: Richard Priday

Freelance Update
By Amy Wilson
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Tom’s Guide buying guide editor Richard Priday has left his role after seven years to go freelance.

Richard has extensive experience testing devices and advising on which gadgets to buy and how to use them most effectively. He has written for Tom’s Guide, TechRadar, Creative Blog, WIRED and The Register.

Richard Priday Tom's Guide

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