Richard Priday promoted to Senior Writer at Tom’s Guide
Tom’s Guide has appointed Richard Priday as senior writer. Richard will be covering news, reviews, how-tos and buying guides for consumer technology, focusing on smartphones, tablets, laptops and other mobile devices. He welcomes global and UK-specific stories.
Richard previously served as a staff writer on the Future Publishing website.
