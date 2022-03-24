Harry Bullmore recruited to Future plc
Future plc has hired Harry Bullmore as a fitness writer.
Harry will be covering review content, alongside features with expert comment from those working in the fitness industry and will be working primarily across Coach, T3, Fit&Well, Tom’s Guide, Live Science and TechRadar. He was previously a writer for Hearst Institute and can be found tweeting @HarryBullmore.
