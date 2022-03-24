 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Harry Bullmore recruited to Future plc

Future
By Andrew Strutt
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Future plc has hired Harry Bullmore as a fitness writer.

Harry will be covering review content, alongside features with expert comment from those working in the fitness industry and will be working primarily across Coach, T3, Fit&Well, Tom’s Guide, Live Science and TechRadar. He was previously a writer for Hearst Institute and can be found tweeting @HarryBullmore.

