Gerald Lynch announced as Editor-in-Chief of ShortList.com
ShortList.com has appointed Gerald Lynch as editor-in-chief . Gerald will be covering lifestyle topics such as film and fashion.
He joins from his editor-in-chief role at iMore, and has also previously served as executive editor at TechRadar.com.
