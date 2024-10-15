 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Gerald Lynch announced as Editor-in-Chief of ShortList.com

ShortList
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
4 days ago
news@responsesource.com

ShortList.com has appointed Gerald Lynch as editor-in-chief . Gerald will be covering lifestyle topics such as film and fashion.

He joins from his editor-in-chief role at iMore, and has also previously served as executive editor at TechRadar.com.

Gerald Lynch iMore Shortlist.com TechRadar

