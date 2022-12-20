 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / Finance and Tech

Alice Marshall promoted to eCommerce Editor at Future

Future
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Future plc has promoted Alice Marshall to the role of eCommerce editor. She oversees the streaming service guides and selects VPN buying guides on TechRadar, and will be building out the eCommerce strategy at CinemaBlend (Future’s US brand). Prior to this, Alice was eCommerce staff writer at Future’s TechRadar, T3, and GamesRadar.

Alice Marshall Cinema Blend Future Plc TechRadar

