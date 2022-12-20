Alice Marshall promoted to eCommerce Editor at Future
Future plc has promoted Alice Marshall to the role of eCommerce editor. She oversees the streaming service guides and selects VPN buying guides on TechRadar, and will be building out the eCommerce strategy at CinemaBlend (Future’s US brand). Prior to this, Alice was eCommerce staff writer at Future’s TechRadar, T3, and GamesRadar.
