Emily Murray joins GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+ has appointed Emily Murray as entertainment editor. She will be working with Total Film and SFX magazine, overseeing online content. Emily was previously editorial manager at Zavvi.com and has also worked as a freelance film critic and journalist. She can be found tweeting @EmilyVMurray.
