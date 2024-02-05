Matt Maytum named Editor of Total Film
Total Film has appointed Matt Maytum as editor. He will now hold overall responsibility for the content of the magazine, working with a small team of section editors. Total Film mainly covers mainstream films that are being released in the UK, as well as high-end TV, including big-budget shows, with a film connection or featuring movie-star actors.
He would like to be contacted for comment by news outlets writing film-themed pieces, or to appear on news shows to discuss film awards and film news.
Matt previously served as deputy editor at the magazine.
