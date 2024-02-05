 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Matt Maytum named Editor of Total Film

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Total Film has appointed Matt Maytum as editor. He will now hold overall responsibility for the content of the magazine, working with a small team of section editors. Total Film mainly covers mainstream films that are being released in the UK, as well as high-end TV, including big-budget shows, with a film connection or featuring movie-star actors.

He would like to be contacted for comment by news outlets writing film-themed pieces, or to appear on news shows to discuss film awards and film news.

Matt previously served as deputy editor at the magazine.

