Emma-Jane Betts joins GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+ has appointed Emma-Jane Betts as managing editor for evergreens. Emma-Jane is responsible for maintaining and growing the evergreens across GamesRadar+ – including the evergreens on Total Film.

She is responsible for creating content strategies and managing evergreen maintenance and output, covering gaming, entertainment (movies & TV), and hardware for the site.

Emma-Jane joins from her account executive role at Alfred London, and has also previously served as guides editor at The Digital Fix.