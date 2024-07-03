 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Emma-Jane Betts joins GamesRadar+

Gamesradar+
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

GamesRadar+ has appointed Emma-Jane Betts as managing editor for evergreens. Emma-Jane is responsible for maintaining and growing the evergreens across GamesRadar+ – including the evergreens on Total Film.

She is responsible for creating content strategies and managing evergreen maintenance and output, covering gaming, entertainment (movies & TV), and hardware for the site.

Emma-Jane joins from her account executive role at Alfred London, and has also previously served as guides editor at The Digital Fix.

Emma-Jane Betts GamesRadar+ The Digital Fix Total Film

