Emma-Jane Betts joins GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+ has appointed Emma-Jane Betts as managing editor for evergreens. Emma-Jane is responsible for maintaining and growing the evergreens across GamesRadar+ – including the evergreens on Total Film.
She is responsible for creating content strategies and managing evergreen maintenance and output, covering gaming, entertainment (movies & TV), and hardware for the site.
Emma-Jane joins from her account executive role at Alfred London, and has also previously served as guides editor at The Digital Fix.
Recent news related to GamesRadar+, The Digital Fix or Total Film
Recent news related to Emma-Jane Betts
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Emma-Jane Betts
-
GamesRadar+
27 contacts
-
The Digital Fix
-
Total Film
14 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story