News / Consumer

Promotion for Emma-Jane Betts at The Digital Fix

The Digital Fix
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
The Digital Fix has appointed Emma-Jane Betts as the guides editor to focus on planning and coordinating content spanning across guides and evergreens, maintaining industry-leading SEO standards across The Digital Fix’s expanding portfolio of search-oriented features, leading a team of writers and writing content herself.

Emma previously served as a staff writer on the Publisher Collective Holdings Limited website.

Emma-Jane Betts The Digital Fix

