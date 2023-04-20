Promotion for Emma-Jane Betts at The Digital Fix
The Digital Fix has appointed Emma-Jane Betts as the guides editor to focus on planning and coordinating content spanning across guides and evergreens, maintaining industry-leading SEO standards across The Digital Fix’s expanding portfolio of search-oriented features, leading a team of writers and writing content herself.
Emma previously served as a staff writer on the Publisher Collective Holdings Limited website.
