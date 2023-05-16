 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Bryony Firth-Bernard joins T3 as a Active Writer

T3
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

T3 has appointed Bryony Firth-Bernard as active writer, covering everything fitness and outdoors related. Bryony, previously commercial content writer at Bauer Media, is interested in hearing about product launches and fitness news and events.

 

 

Bryony Firth-Bernard T3

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Bryony Firth-Bernard
  • T3
    13 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login