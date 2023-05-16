Bryony Firth-Bernard joins T3 as a Active Writer
T3 has appointed Bryony Firth-Bernard as active writer, covering everything fitness and outdoors related. Bryony, previously commercial content writer at Bauer Media, is interested in hearing about product launches and fitness news and events.
