Bryony Firth-Bernard starts as health & fitness product writer at Bauer Media
Bauer Media has appointed Bryony Firth-Bernard as health & fitness product writer, working primarily across whatsthebest.co.uk and yours.co.uk. She will also be working as homes and gardens product writer across amodernkitchen.co.uk, moderngardens.co.uk, and yours.co.uk.
