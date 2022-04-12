 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rosie Floyd joins Bauer Media as commercial content writer

Bauer Media
By Amy Wilson
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media has appointed Rosie Floyd as commercial content writer, working across Mother&Baby, Yours, and What’s The Best. Rosie, previously copywriter & digital marketer at Crane Garden Buildings, will be focusing on family life, lifestyle and gardening/DIY content.

Bauer Media Mother&Baby Rosie Floyd What's The Best Yours

