Rosie Floyd joins Bauer Media as commercial content writer
Bauer Media has appointed Rosie Floyd as commercial content writer, working across Mother&Baby, Yours, and What’s The Best. Rosie, previously copywriter & digital marketer at Crane Garden Buildings, will be focusing on family life, lifestyle and gardening/DIY content.
