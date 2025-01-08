Phoebe Denman promoted to Senior Style Writer
Bauer Media Publishing UK has promoted Phoebe Denman to the position of a senior style writer. She covers fashion and beauty content for Heat magazine, Closer, Bella, Take a Break, That’s Life, and Yours. Prior to this, Phoebe served as a style writer at the Bauer Style Hub.
