News / Consumer

Phoebe Denman promoted to Senior Style Writer

Bauer Media Group
By Siergiej Miloczkin
15 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media Publishing UK has promoted Phoebe Denman to the position of a senior style writer. She covers fashion and beauty content for Heat magazine, Closer, Bella, Take a Break, That’s Life, and Yours. Prior to this, Phoebe served as a style writer at the Bauer Style Hub.

Bella Closer Heat Magazine Phoebe Denman Take a Break that's life Yours

